Amandla Stenberg Is Set To Shine In Upcoming Flick, ‘Everything, Everything’

The movie hits theaters on May 19.

23 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Amandla Stenberg

Source: Warner Bros / Warner Bros Pictures


Amandla Stenberg is the star of a new movie from Warner Bros. Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures called Everything, Everything. The romantic drama, directed by Stella Meghie and based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the unlikely story of Maddy, a smart, curious and imaginative 18-year-old who can’t leave the house due to an illness. She’s confined to the hermetically sealed environment within her home, but the boy next door won’t let that stop them from falling in love and living.

Judging by the trailer, young adults everywhere will be rushing to see Everything, Everything when it hits theaters on May 19th. Take a look below.

If you want more from Amandla, check her out in the latest edition of DAZED magazine, where she is dropping more knowledge on why she uses her platform on social media to educate and inform her followers:

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot recently because, growing up having this platform, I feel a consistent responsibility to utilise it well. I think, for a long amount of time, the most effective thing was to use my platform to speak out openly about the topics that were important to me, such as cultural appropriation, black women feeling their power and learning how to have self-confidence – especially black teenage girls.”

16 Of Amandla Stenberg's Dopest Instagram Moments

Amandla Stenberg , everything everything movie

Photos