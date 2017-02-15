National
DL Hughley Slams Trump Administration Amid Russia Scandal

23 hours ago

Alea Jo
AOL Build Speaker Series - D.L. Hughley, 'Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years'

Source: Donna Ward / Getty


Comedian and nationally syndicated radio host D.L. Hughley joins Cedric The Entertainer, Charlie Murphy, George Lopez and Eddie Griffin on The Comedy Get Down Tour. Hughley talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about Beyonce‘s performance at the Grammys, Donald Trump and Michael Flynn.

On Flynn’s resignation:

“That’s high treason. Can you imagine if President Obama would’ve been in contact with a foreign government? White people are bold. It’s an interesting time. This is illegal. We know now that Russia was involved in our election. We know what happened.”

The Comedy Get Down tour stops in Orlando, Feburary 18th and Chicago March 11th.

SOURCE: BlackAmericaWeb.com

Article Courtesy of Black America Web

Picture Courtesy of Donna Ward and Getty Images

Audio Courtesy of The Tom Joyner Morning Show and Black America Web

