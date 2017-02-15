DL Hughley Slams Trump Administration Amid Russia Scandal

On Flynn’s resignation:

“That’s high treason. Can you imagine if President Obama would’ve been in contact with a foreign government? White people are bold. It’s an interesting time. This is illegal. We know now that Russia was involved in our election. We know what happened.”

The Comedy Get Down tour stops in Orlando, Feburary 18th and Chicago March 11th.

