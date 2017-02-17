Entertainment
Blac Chyna Has Made A Big Decision About Her Relationship With Rob

It's really over.

7 hours ago

Nia Noelle
It’s officially over between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, according to PEOPLE Magazine.

An inside source confirms the couple, after dating for almost a year, “split a while ago” and “the wedding plans are off.” It was further revealed that Chyna could not deal with Kardashian’s intense emotional state. “He is always battling his own insecurities and is unstable. It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family,” the source reveals.

Chyna and Kardashian had their daughter, Dream, together back in November. Things seemed to be going well for the once engaged couple, with cute holiday and anniversary posts on their Instagram. However, it seems things can go down hill really fast despite public appearances. In fact, Chyna was recently spotted out to lunch with another man – sans her engagement ring.

Hopefully all goes well with Chyna and Kardashian during this transitional time.

Photos