Yandy and Mendeecees Made A Huge Announcement About Their Marriage

Love & Hip Hop New York star Yandy Smith is officially submitting the paperwork for a legalized marriage to her co-star husband Mendeecees.

After a televised wedding on Love & Hip Hop, Smith was originally not too worried about the legal aspects. But according to Bossip, Smith reveals, “We have definitely decided to go ahead and do the paperwork and all that stuff, not that I was so concerned or cared about that stuff, but it meant a lot to him,”

Mendeecees is currently serving eight years in prison for drug trafficking, but is currently bidding for a shorter sentence. He argues that the sentencing guidelines the judge initially used have since expired and he would be a positive influence to young people caught in the street life.

Smith and Mendeecees still wouldn’t be able to have conjugal visits, even if she’s successful with her marriage registration because Mendeecees in a federal prison. However, them making things official would be another goal accomplished for Smith, as she gears up for a skincare line and a line of children’s books.

