Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Yandy and Mendeecees Made A Huge Announcement About Their Marriage

The Love & Hip Hop stars are making some changes.

1 day ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


 

Love & Hip Hop New York star Yandy Smith is officially submitting the paperwork for a legalized marriage to her co-star husband Mendeecees.

After a televised wedding on Love & Hip Hop, Smith was originally not too worried about the legal aspects. But according to Bossip, Smith reveals, “We have definitely decided to go ahead and do the paperwork and all that stuff, not that I was so concerned or cared about that stuff, but it meant a lot to him,”

Mendeecees is currently serving eight years in prison for drug trafficking, but is currently bidding for a shorter sentence. He argues that the sentencing guidelines the judge initially used have since expired and he would be a positive influence to young people caught in the street life.

Smith and Mendeecees still wouldn’t be able to have conjugal visits, even if she’s successful with her marriage registration because Mendeecees in a federal prison. However, them making things official would be another goal accomplished for Smith, as she gears up for a skincare line and a line of children’s books.

Love & Hip Hop , Mendeecees , Yandy

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Yandy and Mendeecees Made A Huge Announcement About Their Marriage

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos