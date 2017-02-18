Lively New York City Woman Turns 100, Credits Love For ‘Big Men’ For Keeping Her Alive

A lively New York City woman who turned 100 Thursday described a “love” for “big men” as the secret to her long life, reports New York Daily News.

Happy 100th Birthday to #CaridadMcKiver! Her secret is 'love from a big man' – https://t.co/fvQuoWXjrV pic.twitter.com/o4K2PrtOYr — NY Daily News Video (@NYDNVideo) February 17, 2017

Caridad McKiver, who turned 100 Thursday, said the secret to a long life is love and finding a big man who you can rest on at night.

“It’s love that got me here,” she said during a birthday bash at an Upper East Side nursing home. “I like big men. They are sweeter, more passionate and patient,” she added.

The spunky senior, who wore a tiara to celebrate the big day, has been single since her 6-foot, 185-pound husband, William, died in 1986…McKiver, who lived in East Harlem, walked to her job as a nurse’s aide at Mount Sinai Hospital every day for 25 years.

McKiver turned the big 100 after Tulsa Race Riot survivor and Oklahoma civil rights fighter Olivia Hooker marked her 102th birthday on Feb. 12, reports The Journal News via USA Today.

