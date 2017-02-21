Entertainment
It’s a Girl! Hoda Kotb is a Mother!

3 hours ago

Nia Noelle
14th Annual Woman's Day Red Dress Awards

Source: Walter McBride / Getty

 

Talk about surprise!  Kathy Lee Gifford spilled the beans today that her Today co-host Hoda Kotb is now a mother!  Hoda is 52 years old and expressed during the announcement that she thought she would never get to be a mother and is so over joyed!  She adopted a baby girl that was born on Valentines day and has named her Haley Joy Kotb.

 



This is the first child for Kotb who is single but in a relationship.  Congrats Hoda!


Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016

Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016

Cuteness Overload: Our Favorite Celebrity Babies Born In 2016

From <strong><a href="http://globalgrind.com/4207413/blac-chyna-shares-another-adorable-photo-of-dream-kardashian/">Dream Kardashian</a></strong> to <a href="http://globalgrind.com/4191733/chrissy-teigen-shows-off-her-new-home-daughter-lunas-room/">John and Chrissy’s precious <strong>Baby Luna</strong></a>, these babies greeted the world this year and made their parents (and our) lives cuter than ever before. Take a look at our favorite babies born in 2016 in the accompanying gallery.

