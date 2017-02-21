Lindsay Lohan Says She Was Profiled With Her Headscarf On

Lohan, who described the experience as “jarring,” said she was traveling from Turkey and wore the headscarf out of respect.

“I felt more comfortable that way [with the headscarf] and then I was a little scared going to America,” she added.

A representative for Heathrow Airport responded with the following statement when reached for comment by The Huffington Post: “Heathrow respects the cultural and religious needs of all passengers traveling through the airport. We work hard to provide our passengers with great service while ensuring everyone remains safe and secure.”

“When I was flying to New York recently, I was wearing headscarf and I got stopped,” she said. “She [an airport official] opened my passport and saw ‘Lindsay Lohan’ and started immediately apologizing, but then said, ‘Please take off your headscarf.’ And I did. It’s OK. But what scared me was, at that moment, how would another woman who doesn’t feel comfortable taking off her headscarf feel? That was really interesting to me. I was kind of in shock.”