Convicted Baby Killer Claims He Delivered Will Smith And Demands His Help

23 hours ago

Memorial Service And Procession Held For Boxing Great Muhammad Ali

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty


Kermit Gosnell, the doctor convicted in 2013 of killing live babies with scissors, is reaching out to Will Smith. As it turns out, Gosnell delivered the superstar and would like him to take on his case — seeing as he allowed him to live and all.

Gosnell reached out to the famed father and actor via letter. Daily Mail was provided a copy and in it, the baby killer shows his true nature, writing “I’m fond of asserting that there could never be a Men in Black if I had dropped you on your head.”

The Daily Mail continues, “Father-of-six Gosnell was convicted in 2013 of the murder of three babies who were born alive and the involuntary manslaughter of a patient who died during a botched abortion. He agreed to a sentence of life without parole if prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. The disgraced doctor was a resident at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia and was called in by Smith’s grandmother Helen Bright after her daughter — Will’s mother Caroline — went into labor. Caroline Smith’s own doctor, Leopold Lowenberg, was stuck in traffic and couldn’t make it to the hospital in time, Gosnell, the man anti-abortionists like to dub ‘America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer,’ said. Will Smith, 48, was born well before Gosnell started to operate his infamous ‘House of Horrors’ clinic on Lancaster Avenue in the Powelton Village section of Philadelphia, where he stabbed babies born alive with scissors.”

The baby killer “allegedly fed many of the remains to crabs off the waters of his home on the Jersey Shore.” Read his letter to Will Smith in full here. This is truly unbelievable.

Photos