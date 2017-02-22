Tonights Powerball Payout!

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot now stands at $403-million bucks!! That’s the payout you would get over 30 years(assuming you win.) I imagine the jackpot will grown between now and when the numbers are drawn at 11pm. A single winner opting for a lump sum would get $244-million dollars. No one has won since December 17

Follow me on Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter: MistyJRadio

source: 24/7newssource

Also On 100.3: