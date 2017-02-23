Entertainment
Blac Chyna’s Post Baby Weight Loss Is Epic

Check out her banging snapback body!

7 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has officially solidified herself as being one of the hottest MILF’s in the game.

The reality star, who just gave birth to daughter Dream Kardashian back in November, is already back to her pre-baby physique. She took to Instagram to show off her new banging body in a fiery red cat suit while promoting flat tummy tea. Chy shared the same pic on Snapchat with the caption “From 192 to 152.4 – Goal 130 – Summer 2017.”

Chyna and her catsuit were headed to present an award to her bestie Amber Rose at the All Def Movie Awards. The ladies captured a bunch of snaps with Rob Kardashian‘s ex fiancé showing off her 40 lb weight loss.

Is Blac Chyna the Snapback Queen of 2017?  We still have 10 more months to decide.

Photos