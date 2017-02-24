Features
Home > Features

OPRAH GETS BEHIND THE TEQUILA WHEEL For Wrinkle Wrap Party

6 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

An Evening With Oprah - Sydney

Source: Don Arnold / Getty


Oprah knew exactly how to unwind at the end of shooting her new movie –

A little margarita mix and a lot of tequila –

Oprah was in New Zealand Wednesday playing bartender for the cast and crew of A Wrinkle in Time – with co-star Reese Witherspoon,

Source TMZ

 

Oprah Winfrey

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading OPRAH GETS BEHIND THE TEQUILA WHEEL For Wrinkle Wrap Party

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 days ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 days ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos