900 Jobs Coming to Cincinnati Area

DHL Express has announced that they will be hiring around 900 new positions at their Americas Hub located at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport expanding their workforce to over 3,300 employees.

Interested in getting hired?

DHL Express his holding a job fair Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the CVG Centre at 77 Comair Blvd. in Erlanger, Ky. Job applicants are asked to bring two forms of government-issued ID and must pass a background check and pre-employment drug test. Daytime and not shifts will be hired in addition to exempt and non-exempt positions, including some supervisory positions.

For more information about these job opportunities, call 1-859-817-8770, extension 5.