900 Jobs Coming to Cincinnati Area

DHL Express has announced that they will be hiring around 900 new positions at their Americas Hub located at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport expanding their workforce to over 3,300 employees.
Interested in getting hired?
DHL Express his holding a job fair Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the CVG Centre at 77 Comair Blvd. in Erlanger, Ky. Job applicants are asked to bring two forms of government-issued ID and must pass a background check and pre-employment drug test. Daytime and not shifts will be hired in addition to exempt and non-exempt positions, including some supervisory positions.
For more information about these job opportunities, call 1-859-817-8770, extension 5.
Celebs Reveal Their Odd Jobs (PHOTOS)
Celebs Reveal Their Odd Jobs (PHOTOS)
1. As a kid at her mom’s salon, Beyonce was a receptionist and swept up hair.Source:Getty 1 of 19
2. Diddy’s journey has been an inspiring one. One of Diddy’s earliest jobs was a janitor at a Mexican Restaurant in New York.Source:Getty 2 of 19
3. The President of the United States quit his job at Baskin Robbins because he was eating too much ice cream.Source:Getty 3 of 19
4. Before making it as a triple threat in Hollywood, Jenny from the Block worked as a Legal Assistant to pay for school.Source:Getty 4 of 19
5. One of the hottest actors ever donned an El Pollo costume and played chauffeur to strippers during his series of odd jobs.Source:Getty 5 of 19
6. Even Jennifer Hudson had to deal with the infamous fast food gig. She was an employee at Burger King before the biggest audition in the world changed her life.Source:Getty 6 of 19
7. Stunning actress Eva Mendes sold hot dogs at the Glendale Galleria for $4.25 a hour.Source:Getty 7 of 19
8. As a teen, Chris Rock worked at Red Lobster as a waiter.Source:Getty 8 of 19
9. The rapper behind “Mastermind” was once a correctional officer in Florida before making it big in Hip-Hop.Source:Getty 9 of 19
10. “22 Jump Street” actor Channing Tatum was once an exotic dancer before he started his acting career. “Magic Mike” was loosely based on his come up.Source:Getty 10 of 19
11. Highlighted in “Spaceships” from his debut album “The College Dropout,” Kanye West was a sales associate at the Gap.Source:Getty 11 of 19
12. Just like Obama, Amy Poehler worked in the ice cream parlor at Chadwick’s restaurant before starring on SNL.Source:Getty 12 of 19
13. Snoop worked at a supermarket while trying to make it in the rap game.Source:Getty 13 of 19
14. The legendary comedian worked plenty of jobs to help support his family, like shining shoes, selling produce, and stocking shelves in Philadelphia.Source:Getty 14 of 19
15. Halle Berry: The incredible actress was a beauty queen and worked at a Higbee’s as a store clerk.Source:Getty 15 of 19
16. Mariah Carey was once a coat/hat check girl before making it big in the music industry.Source:Getty 16 of 19
17. Tina Fey worked at a snack bar in her town’s local pool.Source:Getty 17 of 19
18. Whoopi Goldberg: The owner of the rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony Award) was a mortuary beautician in her younger years. She was also a phone sex operator.Source:Getty 18 of 19
19. Before making people laugh on SNL and in the theaters, Will Ferrell was a car valet in California.Source:Getty 19 of 19