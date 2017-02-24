900 Jobs Coming to Cincinnati Area

900 Jobs Coming to Cincinnati Area

DHL Express has announced that they will be hiring around 900 new positions at their Americas Hub located at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport expanding their workforce to over 3,300 employees.

DHL Express his holding a job fair Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the CVG Centre at 77 Comair Blvd. in Erlanger, Ky.  Job applicants are asked to bring two forms of government-issued ID and must pass a background check and pre-employment drug test.  Daytime and not shifts will be hired in addition to exempt and non-exempt positions, including some supervisory positions.

For more information about these job opportunities, call 1-859-817-8770, extension 5.

Photos