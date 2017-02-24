Entertainment
Jordan Peele Breaks Down Why He Made A Horror Film About Modern Day Racism

38 mins ago

Nia Noelle
Jordan Peele created a masterpiece in his directorial debut film, Get Out. The movie is a fresh take on modern racism. A beautiful white woman, Rose, brings home her black boyfriend, Chris, to find out the visit isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

The movie stars Allison Williams from Girls and Black Mirror’s Daniel Kaluuya. For this latest episode of Extra Butter, I traveled to Beverly Hills to chat with the cast of the film. Jordan discussed how he got over his nerves directing the film, how race relations changed while making Get Out and reveals that the film is now in his top five of favorite movies. Allison and Daniel talked maintaining the bond with their characters throughout the movie and much more.

It’s fascinating stuff, watch above!

