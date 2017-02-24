National
JCPenney Pulling the Plug on Up to 140 of Its Stores and 6,000 Jobs Nationwide

1 day ago

Alea Jo
US-ECONOMY-RETAIL-BLACKFRIDAY

Source: KENA BETANCUR / Getty


J.C. Penney plans to close up

to 140 stores and offer buyouts to 6,000 workers as the department-store industry sags in competition with online sellers and nimble niche retailers.

The company said Friday that it would shutter 13% to 14% of its stores, representing about 5% of its annual sales, and two distribution centers.

The company did not immediately say if any stores in Ohio would close.

The retailer expects to save $200 million in annual costs in connection with the plan but will record an initial pre-tax charge of $225 million to cover the closure costs.

In a related move, Penney said it would offer a “voluntary early retirement program” to about 6,000 workers, including corporate, store and supply chain workers.

The cuts come amid mounting challenges for once-stalwart department-store chains such as Macy’s and Sears, which are aggressively closing stores and shedding costs as shoppers flock to alternatives.

 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of USA Today, KING-TV Seattle, and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Kena Betancur and Getty Images

Photos