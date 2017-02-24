JCPenney Pulling the Plug on Up to 140 of Its Stores and 6,000 Jobs Nationwide

J.C. Penney plans to close up

to 140 stores and offer buyouts to 6,000 workers as the department-store industry sags in competition with online sellers and nimble niche retailers.

The company said Friday that it would shutter 13% to 14% of its stores, representing about 5% of its annual sales, and two distribution centers.

The company did not immediately say if any stores in Ohio would close.

The retailer expects to save $200 million in annual costs in connection with the plan but will record an initial pre-tax charge of $225 million to cover the closure costs.

In a related move, Penney said it would offer a “voluntary early retirement program” to about 6,000 workers, including corporate, store and supply chain workers.

The cuts come amid mounting challenges for once-stalwart department-store chains such as Macy’s and Sears, which are aggressively closing stores and shedding costs as shoppers flock to alternatives.

