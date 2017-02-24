National
Trump’s War Against The Media Continues: White House Bans CNN, LA Times & New York Times From Attending White House Briefing

2 days ago

President Trump Holds A Listening Session With GOP Members

Source: Pool / Getty


CNN announced today that their organization was barred from attending today’s White House briefing, according to Deadline. 

CNN was one of many news outlets not allowed to enter White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s office, including the New York Times, Los Angeles Times & Politico.

Spicer told CNN that the briefing was intended for smaller outlets who are considered more “conservative leaning.”

Breibart, Fox News, Washington Times, and One America News Network were among the list of media outlets invited to the briefing.

Spicer insisted the intent was ‘not to exclude certain news orgs,’ according to CNN.

Regardless of intent, the White House Correspondents Association is protesting the move, including both the Associated Press & Time Magazine, Deadline reports.

Just one day ago, Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, formerly of alt-right organization Breibart, stated that Trump’s war against the media is “not only not going to get better, it’s going to get worse — every day.”

