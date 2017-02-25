Muhammad Ali’s Son Detained By Immigration Officials At Florida Airport

NewsOne Staff

Muhammad Ali Jr., the son of the late legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, was reportedly detained and questioned about his religion at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport earlier this month, reports USA Today.

From USA Today:

Muhammad Ali Jr., 44, and his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali, the second wife of Muhammad Ali, were arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Feb. 7 after returning from speaking at a Black History Month event in Montego Bay, Jamaica. They were pulled aside while going through customs because of their Arabic-sounding names, according to family friend and lawyer Chris Mancini.

Immigration officials let Camacho-Ali go after she showed them a photo of herself with her ex-husband, but her son did not have such a photo and wasn’t as lucky. Mancini said officials held and questioned Ali Jr. for nearly two hours, repeatedly asking him, “Where did you get your name from?” and “Are you Muslim?”

When Ali Jr. responded that yes, he is a Muslim, the officers kept questioning him about his religion and where he was born. Ali Jr. was born in Philadelphia in 1972 and holds a U.S. passport.

Chris Mancini, a lawyer for the Ali family, says that Ali’s detainment by immigration officials was directly connected to President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban. “To the Ali family, it’s crystal clear that this is directly linked to Mr. Trump’s efforts to ban Muslims from the United States,” Mancini told USA Today.

SOURCE: USA Today

