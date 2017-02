Russ Parr’s Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his official return to Cincinnati and partied with 100.3 listeners and staff at Brothers at Newport at the Levee. DJ Vader was on the 1’s & 2’s and the entire 100.3 family was in the house. Check out the pictures from this fun event!

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers 37 photos Launch gallery Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers 1. Source:Radio One 1 of 37 2. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 2 of 37 3. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 3 of 37 4. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 4 of 37 5. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 5 of 37 6. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 6 of 37 7. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 7 of 37 8. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 8 of 37 9. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 9 of 37 10. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 10 of 37 11. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 11 of 37 12. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 12 of 37 13. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 13 of 37 14. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 14 of 37 15. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 15 of 37 16. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 16 of 37 17. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 17 of 37 18. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 18 of 37 19. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 19 of 37 20. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 20 of 37 21. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 21 of 37 22. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 22 of 37 23. Source:Radio One 23 of 37 24. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 24 of 37 25. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 25 of 37 26. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 26 of 37 27. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 27 of 37 28. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 28 of 37 29. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 29 of 37 30. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 30 of 37 31. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 31 of 37 32. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 32 of 37 33. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 33 of 37 34. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 34 of 37 35. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 35 of 37 36. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 36 of 37 37. Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Source:Radio One 37 of 37 Skip ad Continue reading Russ Parr’s Meet & Greet at Brothers Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!