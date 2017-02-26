Forget Remy Ma Bernie Sanders Checks President Trump

While the hip hop world was going crazy over Remy Ma’s diss track against Nicki Minaj the political followers were to “pay their respect” to President Donald Trump after he got checked in a single tweet from Senator Bernie Sanders.

President Trump as always was boasting about his “millions of followers” on Twitter and by the looks of it Bernie had enough of the Presidents alternative facts.

Senator Bernie Sanders is constantly tweeting President Trump about policy and procedures. Looks like it’s gonna be a lot of checking and clap backs going on as long as Trump is running our country.