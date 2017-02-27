The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards

11 hours ago

Bella Ramalho
Leave a comment
89th Annual Academy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

While The Academy Awards of recent years have noticeably been lacking in melanin, but the 89th Annual Academy Awards sought to correct #OscarsSoWhite in one night. It’s hard to argue that it was one of the Blackest Oscars in recent memory, if not ever.

Just before the red carpet got underway, the night began on social media as stars like Kerry WashingtonGabrielle Union, and Tracee Ellis Ross used their platform to share a powerful reminder of what took place on this day 5 years ago, when 17-year-old Trayvon Martin lost his life.

 

The Oscars themselves started out with a bang when Mahershala Ali won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, and gave a speech that had us reaching for the tissues:

Shortly after, Octavia SpencerJanelle Monae, and Taraji P. Henson, also known as the women of Hidden Figures, took the stage to honor one of the heroes who inspired the film, Katherine Johnson.

Later in the night, after a surprise win, O.J.: Made in America director Ezra Edelman spoke to the forgotten story behind O.J. Simpson‘s infamous trial:

Then, in perhaps the most emotional moment of the night, Viola Davis finally brought home her first career Oscar, thanking God that she is able to work as an artist:

Near the end of the show, Barry Jenkins and Tarell Mc Craney made stirring speeches in defense of the ACLU and those combatting the discrimination existing in the White House, and also spoke to young men and women of color, especially those of the LGBTQ community to remind them that they are not alone.

And then, in the strangest way possible, Moonlight won Best Picture:

With the numerous wins, and brave and emotional words of the winners, this year’s Academy Awards will be remembered for years to come. Hopefully it is a sign of even great diversity in Hollywood in the very near future.

 

 

 

89th Oscars Red Carpet

27 photos Launch gallery

89th Oscars Red Carpet

Continue reading The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards

89th Oscars Red Carpet

Barry Jenkins , janelle monae , Mahershala Ali , Octavia Spencer , Taraji P. Henson , Viola Davis

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 days ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 6 days ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos