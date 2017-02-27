The BMW In Which Tupac Was Shot and Killed Is Being Sold

In 1996, Tupac Shakur was murdered while sitting in a BMW 750IL and now, a little over two decades later, the same car he got shot in is up for sale. Too bad, we don’t have a million bucks laying around, asreports, it’ll be sold for a whopping $1.5 million.

As we all know, Suge Knight was driving on the Vegas strip with Pac in the passenger seat when the car was pummeled by gunfire, ultimately killing the legendary rapper who died of internal bleeding six days later. According to TMZ, “The whip’s been restored to its former glory, but a close inspection reveals its bullet-ridden history … the indentations are visible inside the door panels.”

Following the murder, the car was impounded by Vegas PD, then auctioned off. TMZ reports, it “changed hands several times before finding its most recent owner.” See a photo of the BMW here, plus 21 facts you didn’t know about Pac below.