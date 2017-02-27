Matt Barnes Claims Gloria Govan Is Stopping Him From Seeing His Kids

The NBA star has filed legal documents, pleading with a judge to overhaul their current custody arrangement after he claims that Gloria won’t let him see their 8-year-old twin frequently enough. TMZ reports that in the court docs, Barnes says he offered to pay for all of the expenses to fly the kids out to him when he’s on the road, but Gloria keeps throwing wrenches in the plans and it reportedly upsets the kids.

As for Gloria, she says Matt’s claims are not true and that she tries to make plans with Matt, but he always makes last-minute requests and it’s hard to get on the same page. You may recall that Matt Barnes allegedly attacked former New York Knicks coach Derek Fisher at Gloria’s home after he found out that the two were dating.

Matt and Gloria are set to meet in court in April.