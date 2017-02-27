Chance The Rapper Rents Out Critically Acclaimed Film, ‘Get Out’ For the Hood

Chance The Rapper Rents Out Critically Acclaimed Film, 'Get Out' For the Hood

Chicago South Siders got to see the “social thriller” for free because Lil’ Chano loved the film so much.

18 hours ago

NewsOne Staff
As has been the case with quite a few celebs recently (Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson buying out theaters for Hidden Figures), fresh Grammy winner Chance the Rapper has gotten in on the action and rented out a movie theater on Sunday so folks could see Get Out, written and directed by Jordan Peele for free.

“I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th. Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie,” tweeted the rapper. In an earlier Tweet, he called the film “incredible” and apparently wanted to share the love by buying out all of the shows that day.

Get Out, released Friday, is a “social thriller” and stars Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya. The buzz is that it’s a must-see satirical thriller with a pointed yet nuanced take on race.

Get Out received a rare “100 percent” Rotten Tomatoes rating and just dethroned the Batman Lego movie at the box office, raking $30.5 million in its debut.

Lil Chano apparently did this one for the culture and the hood.

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

Chance The Rapper Debuts Obama-Inspired Clothing Line

 

