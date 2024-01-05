100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors To Appear on ‘GMA’

Jonathan Majors is set to give his first interview since being found guilty of assault and harassment.

On Monday, January 8, Majors will present his first interview since the conviction on Good Morning America.

GMA announced Thursday morning about the interview and revealed that it had already been taped with ABC News’ Linsey Davis.

If you don’t wake up early, the interview will also air on GMA3: What You Need To Know, followed by an extended version on ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis. Afterward, a half-hour special will

be available online before the interview becomes available on Hulu on January 11.