Will & Jada: Spotted In Malibu

Published on January 5, 2024

Will and Jada Spotted in Malibu
Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were spotted having dinner at Nobu Malibu.
The couple was spotted walking outside the restaurant and appeared to have arrived at the famous Japanese hangout separately as they drove off in separate cars.
Will and Jada were also seen with the family over the Christmas holidays in a series of photos posted on social media.
Not much is known about their relationship status post Oscars slap and Jada’s tell-all book.
  • What’s been the longest time you’ve been upset with your spouse?
  • How did you make up?

