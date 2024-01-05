Will & Jada: Spotted In Malibu

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Will and Jada Spotted in Malibu

Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, were spotted having dinner at Nobu Malibu.

The couple was spotted walking outside the restaurant and appeared to have arrived at the famous Japanese hangout separately as they drove off in separate cars.

Will and Jada were also seen with the family over the Christmas holidays in a series of photos posted on social media.

Not much is known about their relationship status post Oscars slap and Jada’s tell-all book.