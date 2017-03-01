Features
Home > Features

Chris Brown Threatens To Kill Karrueche Tran’s Best Friend

Things are out of control with the R&B singer.

8 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Chris Brown seems to be a threat not just to his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, but also to her best friend.

After Brown received a restraining order from Tran, the R&B singer now has to stay away from Tran’s bestie, Joseph Ryan La Cour, as well.

Joseph said in court documents obtained by TMZ that Brown has been repeating that no matter where he and Tran goes, “he will find us and shoot the place up.”

Jospeh has experienced rage from Brown before, pointing to a Diddy Super Bowl party as example. He says Brown got in his face and said, “it’s 2017 … Ima f*** you up every time I see you so you better get the f*** out of here before I lay your ass out.” Joseph continues that at the same party Brown threw a drink at one of his friends and told her, “Move bitch, we aren’t friends.” Around this same time, Chris posted his infamous video pledging that if he loved a woman, nobody could have her. You can watch the video below.


Joseph also insists Brown sent guys after him that could have gangs ties — they were throwing the word “blood” around. Brown must stay at least a football field away from Joseph.

chris brown , Karrueche Tran

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Chris Brown Threatens To Kill Karrueche Tran’s Best Friend

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 week ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 week ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos