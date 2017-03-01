It’s the 34th Anniversary for New Edition’s Candy Girl!

March 1, 1983 New Edition released their first album ‘Candy Girl’! 34 years later it’s still a go to for throwback parties and now a new favorite for millennials after the New Edition biopic dropped on BET.
This record put the group on the map and gave them the opportunity to open for Kurtins Blow and Madonna on tour. Sadly they were still broke after the tour ended their bus dropped them back off in the hood! SMH
Miss the movie? No worries read about Ricky Bell’s Shocking Drug Addiction + More Things We Learned From ‘The New Edition Story’ here
Twitter Watched The New Edition Movie Together Like One Big Family
10 photos Launch gallery
Twitter Watched The New Edition Movie Together Like One Big Family
1. Black Boy Joy.1 of 10
2. Even NKOTB member Donnie Wahlberg had to give credit where it’s due.2 of 10
3. Contract: a.k.a. $500 and a Betamax, to be exact.3 of 10
4. Grown folks music.4 of 10
5. Everybody loves Ralph.5 of 10
6. Bobby wasn’t here for it.6 of 10
7. Soon come.7 of 10
8. Our sentiments exactly.8 of 10
9. Single Black moms have always played their role, times two.9 of 10
10. Job well done, BET.10 of 10
comments – Add Yours