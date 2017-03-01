Entertainment
It’s the 34th Anniversary for New Edition’s Candy Girl!

7 hours ago

Nia Noelle
New Edition

Source: Ebet Roberts / Getty

March 1, 1983 New Edition released their first album ‘Candy Girl’!  34 years later it’s still a go to for throwback parties and now a new favorite for millennials after the New Edition biopic dropped on BET.

This record put the group on the map and gave them the opportunity to open for Kurtins Blow and Madonna on tour.  Sadly they were still broke after the tour ended their bus dropped them back off in the hood!  SMH


Miss the movie?  No worries read about Ricky Bell's Shocking Drug Addiction + More Things We Learned From 'The New Edition Story' here


Twitter Watched The New Edition Movie Together Like One Big Family

Twitter Watched The New Edition Movie Together Like One Big Family

Part one of <em>The New Edition Story</em> premiered last night on BET and Twitter had a lot to say. Check out our favorite reactions and tune into part two tonight at 9 p.m.

candy girl , New Edition

Photos