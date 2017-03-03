Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave Chappelle Comedy Special

Photo by

Celebrity News & Gossip
Home > Celebrity News & Gossip

Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave Chappelle Comedy Special

This is the official "welcome back" that Chappelle fans have been waiting for.

12 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

About three years ago Dave Chappelle triumphantly returned to the stage, performing his stand-up comedy around the country for adoring fans who had missed him when he voluntarily went off the grid after the end of his iconic Comedy Central classic sketch comedy series, The Chappelle Show. If you weren’t lucky enough to see him live, don’t worry because Chappelle and Netlfix have you covered.

Dave Chappelle

Source: Kevin Mazur / Contributor / Getty


Late last year it was announced that Netflix and Dave Chappelle had teamed up to release three stand-up comedy specials featuring Chappelle that would air exclusively on the streaming service. Well now the official premiere date of the specials has been revealed by Netflix, including a teaser trailer to get fans excited.

According to Shadow and Act, March 21 is the date that Dave Chappelle fans should mark on their calendars because that is when the comedian’s highly-anticipated comedy special is set to drop.

The official release about the Dave Chappelle/Netflix collaboration reads:

Dave Chappelle is bringing his blistering brand of comedy to Netflix, with three all-new stand-up specials. Chappelle and director Stan Lathan are producing an original stand-up comedy special exclusively for Netflix, with its premiere date now set for March 21, 2017.

Two additional never-before-seen specials come directly from Chappelle’s personal comedy vault. Directed by Lathan and filmed at Austin City Limits and The Hollywood Palladium, these represent Chappelle’s first concert specials in 12 years and are slated to be released simultaneously.

“Dave Chappelle is a legendary voice in comedy — searing, vital, and now more than ever, essential,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP of Original Documentary and Comedy, in a previous statement. “Dave’s three new specials promise to be some of the most anticipated events in comedy, and we are honored he will mark his global return on Netflix.”

Chappelle is coming off his highly-praised Saturday Night Live hosting debut back in November, where his opening monologue set social media ablaze as the country was just coming to terms with the results of the 2016 presidential election. With all that is going on right now we could definitely use more than a few laughs and there are few more qualified than Dave Chappelle. Welcome back!

You can check out the teaser trailer for Chappelle’s Netflix comedy special BELOW:


 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930236/why-maxine-waters-isnt-attending-trumps-address/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2930169/rachel-dolezal-new-name-nkechi-west-africa/

celebrity news , comedy specials , dave chappelle , entertainment news , movie news , NetFlix , stand up comedy

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave Chappelle Comedy Special

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 week ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 week ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos