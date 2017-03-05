Entertainment
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On Her 24th Birthday

11 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Bobby Brown is paying tribute to his late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown on what would have been her 24th birthday.

The R&B singer shared a bunch of photos of his daughter he co-parented with the late Whitney Houston on Twitter. “TODAY WE CELEBRATE YOU BABY GIRL,” he wrote in the caption.

In honor of Bobbi Kristina, whom the family affectionately nicknamed Krissy, Brown also tweeted a link to a new foundation established in her honor – The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House. The foundation will act as a safe haven, emergency center and advocacy resource center for women affected by domestic violence.

Bobbi Kristina died at age 22 surrounded by her family in July 2015 — nearly six months after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia, home by her boyfriend Nick Gordon.

“We prayed and hoped for six months, you know, for something better to happen,” Brown told “The Real” hosts. “But when God calls you, he calls you.”

