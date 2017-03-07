Update on Fantasia’s Condition After Tour Bus Accident

Update on Fantasia’s Condition After Tour Bus Accident

Written By: Nia Noelle

3 hours ago
Singer Fantasia Barrino canceled her scheduled Memphis performance due to second-degree burns, People Magazine reports.  Sources close to the singer say … she was dozing on her tour bus Sunday with an aromatherapy vaporizer nearby. She uses it to soothe her vocal cords. We’re told she thinks she rolled over onto the machine’s cord, which caused hot water to spill out on her right forearm.

Fantasia’s husband, Kendall Taylor took to IG to share a photo of the vocal powerhouse laying in a hospital bed with a bandaged arm.  Fantasia’s rep told People “Fantasia suffered a minor accident yesterday afternoon and is resting comfortably. At this moment, our plan is to resume the tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater. She thanks all of her fans for their kind messages of love and support, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road.”

Source People

Accident , burn , fantasia

Photos