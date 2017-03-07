Twitter Slams TrumpCare

Photo by

Twitter Slams TrumpCare

The Republicans’ proposed health care bill to replace ObamaCare is hot off the press but gets cold reviews on social media.

Written By: Alea Jo

1 day ago
Many are using Twitter to shoot down the GOP’s long-awaited replacement to ObamaCare, which they finally unveiled Monday night. It’s been tagged #TrumpCare on the social media network

 

Russell Simmons called TrumpCare “a slap in the face” that will benefit the president’s wealthy friends.

California’s newly elected Democratic Senator Kamala Harris chimes in with a similar view:

Many, like activist Michael Skolnik, are predicting that the plan will fail.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is spearheading opposition to TrumpCare in the Senate, stated on Tuesday that the bill would lower taxes for the wealthy and harm women’s health.

Schumer added, via The Hill:

“With respect to women, TrumpCare would send us back to the Dark Ages. The bill is a winning lottery ticket for wealthy Americans – it removes an investment tax and a surcharge on the wealthiest Americans.” 

SOURCE: The Hill

Health Care , Obamacare , TrumpCare

