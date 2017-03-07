Twitter Slams TrumpCare

Many are using Twitter to shoot down the GOP’s long-awaited replacement to ObamaCare, which they finally unveiled Monday night. It’s been tagged #TrumpCare on the social media network

Russell Simmons called TrumpCare “a slap in the face” that will benefit the president’s wealthy friends.

The only thing #TrumpCare about is taking care of his rich friends. This new healthcare bill is a slap in the face to the American people. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) March 7, 2017

California’s newly elected Democratic Senator Kamala Harris chimes in with a similar view:

Who benefits from the ACA?

20 million people who are now insured. Who benefits from #TrumpCare?

These insurance executives: pic.twitter.com/6ZUiANs7qx — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) March 7, 2017

Many, like activist Michael Skolnik, are predicting that the plan will fail.

Trump Airlines: Failed.

Trump Vodka: Failed.

Trump Steaks: Failed.

Trump Ice: Failed.

Trump University: Failed.#TrumpCare: Fail — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) March 7, 2017

Can't vote to re-elect Trump if I die from his insurance plan. #Trumpcare pic.twitter.com/RIy2JBFS0J — Travon Free (@Travon) March 7, 2017

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is spearheading opposition to TrumpCare in the Senate, stated on Tuesday that the bill would lower taxes for the wealthy and harm women’s health.

Schumer added, via The Hill:

“With respect to women, TrumpCare would send us back to the Dark Ages. The bill is a winning lottery ticket for wealthy Americans – it removes an investment tax and a surcharge on the wealthiest Americans.”

