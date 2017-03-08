Fazion Love Arrested At Columbus Airport

Photo by

Fazion Love Arrested At Columbus Airport

Written By: Nia Noelle

12 hours ago
According to WBNS actor and comedian  Fazion Love was arrested Tuesday March 7th at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus.

According to reports, Love got into an altercation with a man by the valet booth in the baggage claim.  Love then allegedly grabbed the man by the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk.   Courts document showed that the man suffered a cut above his eye.

Love was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of assault and is set to be arranged in court Wednesday and is being held in the Franklin County jail.

Love was set to appear at The Funny Bone March 15 and has been seen in films such as Couples Retreat and and Elf.

Photos