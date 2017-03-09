Watch: Dave Chappelle Calls For ‘Progressive Policing’

Photo by

National
Home > National

Watch: Dave Chappelle Calls For ‘Progressive Policing’

The comedian attended his hometown’s council meeting and urged officials to replace the resigned police chief with someone who will promote community policing.

Written By: Alea Jo

1 day ago
Leave a comment

Comedian Dave Chappelle attended a council meeting Monday in his hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio and called for progressive policing of the community, Cincinnati.com reports.

His remarks came against the backdrop of the police chief resigning after widespread complaints about aggressive policing tactics at the town’s annual New Year’s Eve gathering.

“Given what the culture of our town is like, council has a tremendous opportunity to be a leader in progressive policing,” he said.

Yellow Springs’ New Year’s Eve celebration is like an annual reunion. Families, friends and neighbors gather in the town square to watch the ball drop. What’s normally a calm gathering, in which police officers mingle with the crowd, turned ugly, according to Yellow Springs News.

For no apparent reason, the police turned on their sirens and cruised down the street to disperse the crowd. A police report said people were intoxicated, getting high on marijuana and were becoming hostile, the News reported.

Local residents, however, believe the police unnecessarily used a heavy hand. The New York Times published an article in February about the town’s Black and White residents demanding less aggressive policing—even though Blacks and Whites saw the situation from different perspectives.

In his remarks, Chappelle thanked the police force for protecting him on at least two occasion. But he said there was a “huge gaffe New Year’s Eve.”


The comedian said many in the small community—including himself—know local police officers personally. “Now we are being policed by what feels like an alien force,” he stated.

He urged the councilmembers to seize the moment. “In this Trump year, this is an opportunity to show everybody that local politics reigns supreme,” Chappelle said.

SOURCE:  Cincinnati.com, Yellow Springs News, New York Times

SEE ALSO:

This Cop Exemplifies The True Meaning Of Community Policing

Is Obama Walking A Fine Line Between Supporting Cops & The Black Community?

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

community policing , dave chappelle , Ohio , Progressive Policing , Yellow Springs

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos