Marlon Wanted More Than The Network Was Willing To Pay – America’s Got Talent

might be the next host ofthis after negotiations with Marlon Wayans fell apart over money –

The deal is not done but it will happen soon, possibly in the next day –

We’re told Marlon was first choice – he’s a major name and has a history with the show as a guest judge. Our sources say reps for both sides went back and forth several days ago but Marlon wanted more than the network was willing to pay.

Also On 100.3: