Marlon Wanted More Than The Network Was Willing To Pay – America’s Got Talent

Brandon Mychal Smith might be the next host of America’s Got Talent this after negotiations with Marlon Wayans fell apart over money –
The deal is not done but it will happen soon, possibly in the next day –
We’re told Marlon was first choice – he’s a major name and has a history with the show as a guest judge. Our sources say reps for both sides went back and forth several days ago but Marlon wanted more than the network was willing to pay.
Also On 100.3:
The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time
27 photos Launch gallery
The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time
1. Beyonce Knowles1 of 27
2. Viola Davis2 of 27
3. Halle Berry3 of 27
4. Lupita Nyong’o4 of 27
5. Jennifer Lopez5 of 27
6. Eva Mendes6 of 27
7. Janet Jackson7 of 27
8. Anne Hathaway8 of 27
9. January Jones9 of 27
10. Natalie Portman10 of 27
11. Helen Mirren11 of 27
12. Donna Summer12 of 27
13. Elizabeth Taylor13 of 27
14. Kerry Washington14 of 27
15. Halle Berry15 of 27
16. Michelle Dockery16 of 27
17. Lupita Nyong’o17 of 27
18. Amal Clooney18 of 27
19. Kerry Washington19 of 27
20. Jennifer Lopez20 of 27
21. Angelina Jolie21 of 27
22. Sharon Stone22 of 27
23. Queen Latifah23 of 27
24. Uzo Aduba24 of 27
25. Sofia Vergara25 of 27
26. Emma Stone26 of 27
27. Sarah Jessica Parker27 of 27
comments – Add Yours