Murder Charge For Chicago Woman Who Allegedly Poured Bleach Down Boyfriend’s Throat

Photo by

Features
Home > Features

Murder Charge For Chicago Woman Who Allegedly Poured Bleach Down Boyfriend’s Throat

Relatives remembered Darrius Ellis, the 26-year-old victim, as a "good kid" who "everybody loved."

Written By: Alea Jo

11 hours ago
Leave a comment

A Chicago woman is facing a first-degree murder charge after allegedly pouring bleach down her boyfriend’s throat this week, reports the Chicago Tribune.

From the Chicago Tribune:

Yasmine Elder, 24, got into a fight with Darrius Ellis, 26, early Monday while sitting in a van in the 6500 block of South Bishop Street, Chicago police said.

Elder was able to overpower Ellis, then forced him down and poured bleach down his throat, according to a police source. Elder forced the man to drink the caustic substance about 1:45 a.m., according to a police news release. Officers found Ellis lying on the ground some time later early Monday, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:26 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On Tuesday, an autopsy determined Ellis died of “complications from forcible administration of a caustic substance,” according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Judge Donald Panarese Jr. ordered that Elder was held in lieu of $1 million bail, reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

SOURCE: Chicago Tribune

Chicago Sun-Times

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Man, Who Beat Murder Rap, Killed Minutes After Release From Jail

Chicago Grandmother Guilty In Beating Death Of 8-Year-Old Girl

Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

18 photos Launch gallery

Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

Continue reading Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

Politicians Doing Time for Their Crime

Kwame Kilpatrick is not the first politician to be accused and convicted of a crime. Actually, he is in some pretty distinguished company. Sad but true. The list is long and the crimes vary from corruption, drugs, sexual misconduct, etc. as well as the prison sentences.  Here are just a few of the many who have been caught and convicted.f

blacks and murder , Chicago crime , chicago murders , Chicago Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos