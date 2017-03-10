Young Mother Allegedly Assaults Elderly Woman Who Criticized Her Parenting

Young Mother Allegedly Assaults Elderly Woman Who Criticized Her Parenting

The judge set bail at $5,000 for the 24-year-old mother who faces a felony charge.

Written By: Alea Jo

1 hour ago
Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Herb Moses set bond at $5,000 Thursday for Breonna Turk, the young mother accused of beating down an elderly woman in a New York City subway station for criticizing her parenting, the New York Daily News reports.

Prosecutors charged Turk, 24, with felony second-degree assault and wanted bail set at $30,000, according to the newspaper.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Dinet said around 2 p.m. on Monday, Turk pulled her 4-year-old son into an Upper East Side train station elevator while people were trying to exit.

He said a 71-year-old woman on the elevator “told the defendant to teach her child to wait when people were exiting the elevator.”

That scolding infuriated Turk, who allegedly punched the older woman repeatedly and used the senior’s cane to swing at a bystander who intervened.

In Turk’s defense, her attorney Kasia Donohue told the court that the young woman had never been arrested before and surrendered to authorities on Wednesday to face her charges.

SOURCE:  New York Daily News

