Floyd Mayweather Closer To Getting Back In The Ring

Floyd Mayweather Junior continues to fuel rumors of a possible fight with the UFC’s Conor McGregor. Mayweather is currently on a publicity tour in the UK. Saturday Money May reportedly told FightHype.com he’s ready to come out of retirement!! Say it ain’t so! He told McGregor to sign the paperwork, so they can meet. Floyd also said the money must be right because he has 4 kids, and he wants to be able to give them 7 figures A MONTH for the rest of their lives. Wish he was my daddy! LOL

source: 24/7newssource

