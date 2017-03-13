Snoop Dogg Takes A Shot At Clown Caricature Of Donald Trump In Latest Music Video

West Coast rap legend Snoop Dogg takes literal shots at President Donald Trump in the visuals for his latest single, “Lavender.”

“Lavender,” produced by hitmaker Kaytranada, is a synched out, funk laced remix of “Nightfall,” originally sung by Canadian band BADBADNOTGOOD. The video released Sunday, re-imagines a world filled with clowns and provides a scathing rebuke on politics, media, police brutality and racism.

In one of the final scenes, Snoop Dogg holds a gun to the head of Ronald Klump, a caricature of Donald Trump in clown face. As Snoop raps, “This is the final call,” he pulls the trigger, emitting a small flag with the word “Bang,” from the barrel of the gun.

The video will spark serious discussions among supporters and detractors, mainly due to the usage of violence and drug paraphernalia.

In an interview with Billboard, the rapper said he aims to make “a song that was not controversial but real — real to the voice of the people who don’t have a voice.”

He continued refusing to mince words regarding the 45th president, rebuking the the divisive policies and rhetoric Trump’s administration aims to support.

“The ban that this motherf–ker tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf–kers and get away with it; people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years and motherf–kers that’s not black on the streets making money off of it — but if you got color or ethnicity connected to your name, you’ve been wrongfully accused or locked up for it, and then you watching people not of color position themselves to get millions and billions off of it,” Snoop Dogg said.

The Doggfather enlisted YouTube prankster Jesse Wellens to direct the video. According to Billboard, Wellens and Snoop Dogg share a collaborative relationship because they share the same business manager.

Actor Michael Rapaport also makes an appearance in the video, posing as a suburban father decked out in clown gear who is eventually pulled over and fatally shot by a police officer. The scene evokes imagery from the Philando Castile shooting in July.

Snoop Dogg told the outlet he hopes the visual inspires further discussions around the current political climate.

“I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f–king clown as president, and the sh-t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being,” Snoop Dogg said.

