Photo by

National
Ex-Michigan Official Gets Slap On Wrist For Not Telling People Of Flint About Legionnaires’ Disease. 12 of Them Died.

Although Corinne Miller’s actions put lives at risk, she will receive probation and write a letter of apology—which her lawyer objected to.

Written By: NewsOne Staff

Posted 6 hours ago
A Michigan health official who didn’t tell the public about an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease during Flint’s water crisis was sentenced to probation and ordered to write an apology to residents.

Are we in high school or did this woman’s blatantly negligent actions add insult to an already endangered population? Twelve people died, by the way.

Corinne Miller, former state director of disease control pleaded no contest last summer to willful neglect of duty, a misdemeanor, reports NBC News. Judge Jennifer Manley handed down her sentence on Monday.

Legionnaires’ is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria that infects the lungs. It is airborne and people can become ill if they inhale mist or vapor, typically from cooling systems.

In her plea agreement, Miller admitted to being aware of Legionnaires’ disease in the Flint area when the city was drawing water from the Flint River but not treating it, but she didn’t report it to the general public. Lead leached from old pipes and fixtures and contaminated the water supply.

According to NBC, there were nearly 100 cases of Legionnaires in the Flint area, including 12 deaths, in 2014 and 2015. Flint has a population of about 100,000.

Incredibly, Miller’s defense attorney objected to the apology letter, saying it might be used against Miller in civil lawsuits.

