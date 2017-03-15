The Real Scoop
Tamar Braxton Defends Love Child & Shades “The Real”on Wendy Williams!

Tamar Braxton who turns 30 this week and her husband Vince Herbert made an appearance on the “Wendy Williams Show” to explain her social media rant while throwing shade toward her former co-hosts of “The Real.”

The “Braxton Family Values” says if her husband had a love child she would accept it. She also says It’s been a year since she spoke to any of “The Real” cast .

Congrats to Vince on his weigh lost, 90lbs is a big accomplishment.

