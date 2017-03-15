Russian Hackers Indicted for Yahoo! Data Breach

According to Bloomberg, the Justice Department is prepared to indict four individuals for “participating in massive online security breaches” targeting Yahoo’s user data. One of the suspects is located somewhere in Canada and, with the help of Canadian law enforcement, U.S. officials will arrest that person “as soon as Tuesday.” The other three, however, are supposedly located somewhere in Russia and will require cooperation between American and Russian officials. As for the precise nature of these matters, neither the Justice Department, Canadian official, or anyone with knowledge on Russia’s end confirmed anything with Bloomberg.

Eric Geller of Politico indicates that, as predicted, indictments have been handed out to multiple alleged Russian hackers, two of which are Russian Federal Security Service officers. The attackers zeroed in on Yahoo accounts belonging to U.S. and Russian government officials.

