Officer Wilson Admits Michael Brown Never Reached for His Gun!

After documentary film “Stranger Fruit” debuted last weekend at SXSW , filmmaker says that unseen security footage of Michael Brown casts doubt that he robbed a convenience store minutes before he was fatally shot by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson 2014.

Read more HERE.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Friday 7pm-9pm & Tuesday – Friday 2am-4am on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: