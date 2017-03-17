Entertainment
11 Gags of the Week: Khia, Tamar And Snoop Set The Week On Fire

Did your fave make the cut?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Ladies Of 'The Real' On 'Extra'

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty


Fresh off the heels of a massive winter storm on the east coast, celebs like Tamar BraxtonSnoop Dogg and Rick Ross have still managed to keep things hot this week.

The closer we get to the warmer weather and outside vibes of Spring, the more it seems that things are popping off in Hollywood. Like birthday girl Tamar Braxton who not only an went on an Instagram rant after hearing rumors that her husband Vince had a child outside of their marriage, but she stopped by the Wendy Williams Show to clear up the accusation — and to throw a little shade at her former co-host on The Real, Tamera Mowry-Housley.

This week has also been huge for hip hop beefs to come to the forefronts. On his new album Rather You Than Me, which is available now, Rick Ross called out his former friend Birdman for not paying Lil Wayne the money he owes him, and even dissed Nicki Minaj in his song “Apple of My Eye,” saying that he told Meek Mill that the Young Money rapper wasn’t to be trusted.

If you think that’s juicy, check out some more celebs who set the week ablaze.

nicki minaj , Rick Ross , Tamar Braxton , The Real

