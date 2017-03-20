Here’s Why Kenya Moore’s Ex Believes He Should Get Paid For ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Matt Jordan is spilling the beans on fellow The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Peter Thomas.

According to Jordan, Thomas tried to convince him that he should be compensated for appearing on RHOA. In an Instagram Live video, Jordan, who is the ex-boyfriend of Kenya Moore, said Thomas told him, “Bruh, you need to be asking shorty for at least 10% of what she makes. That’s what our ladies give us.”

Thomas and Kandi Burruss’ husband, Todd Tucker, are apparently adamant about male spouses on the show receiving a paycheck. Jordan explains their thinking:

“They getting all in my ear. And I’m like, y’all girls are different, my lady is different. That’s dangerous. You guys were married. They were like ‘Yo, Matt, you’re her storyl ine. You deserve monetary compensation.’” In one instance, Jordan did believe he would get paid $10,000 for the RHOA reunion. However, he was sadly mistaken. “I’m really upset that I wasn’t paid. I wasn’t monetarily rewarded,” he said.

Despite Thomas’ and Tucker’s word of advice, the two have distanced themselves from Jordan according to his video. Jordan questions whether they really had his back to begin with. You can watch him explain below.



Well, this is the reality TV business. What do you think? Should these men get some cash from their spouses (or lack thereof) or is this something Bravo should be handling? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Also On 100.3: