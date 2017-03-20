Entertainment
T.I. Claps Back At Steve Harvey Telling Rappers To Respect Donald Trump

The rapper didn't hold back.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 7 hours ago
When the king of the south takes to social media to comment on something, you know it’s serious.

T.I. is not here for Steve Harvey‘s plea to hip hop artists to respect President Donald Trump. After Steve went on his radio show earlier this week and warned rappers not to be so cruel by constantly criticizing the POTUS, Tip took to Instagram to comment on the host’s statements. He wrote, “We respect those who respect US. We respect those who respect themselves. Emergency msg to u my brother…#GETOUT.”

This isn’t the first time Steve Harvey has showed signs of being stuck in the sunken place. The Internet roasted the comedian after meeting with Donald Trump back in January. But despite the backlash, that hasn’t stopped Steve from protecting his POTUS.

Thoughts?

Photos