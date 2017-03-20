Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Here’s How Colin Kaepernick Is Getting Food And Water To Somalia

You've got to love him!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment

colin Kaepernick

Source: colin Kaepernick / Getty


The African nation of Somalia is currently going through a famine that could affect over six million civilians. Being the humanitarian he is, Colin Kaepernick joined the ongoing fight to get the country food and water.

He told his Instagram followers, “People are dying in Somalia right now that need our help. There’s an impending famine because of drought politics, in action of NGOs, and lack of media attention. This famine will affect 6.2 million people and 2.9 million people are in need of immediate assistance. We can’t let this happen; we have to help these people.” Colin continued, “We’re asking Turkish Airlines to allow us to use a plane to fly food, water, and aid to these people. We can help create the change. We can help be the change. Let’s make this happen.”

According to a video he posted later, Turkish Airlines agreed to provide a plane for the purposes of flying food, water, and aid to Somalia. “This is a victory for the people,” the super excited athlete relayed to his followers after telling us about a GoFundMe page that was started on the country’s behalf.

Colin is currently going through his own issues, as reports surface that no NFL team will sign the former quarterback after he knelt during the National Anthem. Still, he’s focused on fighting the good fight and helping others.

Watch his call to action videos below.

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

9 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, <a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/colin+kaepernick"><strong>Colin Kaepernick</strong></a> went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after<a href="http://globalgrind.com/4200095/colin-kaepernick-opens-up-about-receiving-death-threats-for-his-national-anthem-protest/"&gt; deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest</a> against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn't Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete's 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

Colin Kaepernick , Somalia

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 4 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Photos