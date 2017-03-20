Entertainment
Steve Harvey Urges Black Celebs To Put Some Respect On The President’s Name

Sunken place?

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
Steve Harvey has always been known to offer advice to help people live a fuller life — but his latest plea to rappers has some in the black community shook.

The game show host, who met with President Donald Trump last year, went on his morning radio program last week to warn rappers not to be so cruel by lambasting the POTUS. Steve added that “truth tellers” must show respect for the office of the president. He said on the show “I’m certain that Snoop doesn’t pose a real threat at all. The problem with all this is that there is an office in this country called the ‘president,’ and you have to respect the office. You really do. Whether you want to or not. You have to respect the office. They got laws. Be smart with what you say,” he added. “Y’all got to be smart now.”

Steve continued on, “I love Snoop. Bow Wow, always respectful and cordial with one another—me and T.I., I don’t have no problem with T.I. I love the dude. I’m just saying brothers be smart. You gotta be smart man. All y’all talking got money. You got money, man. You got money and they know how to go after that money. Just be smart, handle your business. Let me tell you man, leave the First Lady out of this. Y’all going down another path with these cats now. You start messing with they wives…I’ll tell y’all you going down another path.”

As you may recall, Snoop Dogg‘s latest music video for his song “Lavender“, has sparked some major controversy since it’s release. President Trump even said Snoop should be in jail. Do you agree with Steve Harvey that rapper’s should never speak ill of the new head of state, or do you think he’s just out of touch with the times?

Photos