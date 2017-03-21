Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Mahershala Ali Shares An Adorable First Photo Of His Daughter Bari

Cuteness overload.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty


Mahershala Ali is loving new fatherhood.

The Oscar winning actor took to Instagram to share a photo of his daughter, Bari Najma Ali, who was born on February 24. In the black and white pic posted to Instagram, Mahershala held his baby girl in his hands as she sat on his lap. The adorable father-daughter moment was simply captioned,  “Bari x Abu.” Abu is a traditionally term meaning “father of” in Arabic.

The new dad also gushed about her daughter on the Oscars red carpet last month, saying, “She was late. She was supposed to be here the 13th, around then, so I was starting to get concerned, but she’s here and healthy. It’s amazing though. I’m very grateful.”

Bari x Abu 💜

A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on

 

Fatherhood definitely looks good on the Moonlight star.

10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala Ali Won 2016

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala Ali Won 2016

Continue reading 10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala Ali Won 2016

10 Reasons Why NAACP Image Award Nominee Mahershala Ali Won 2016

From <em>House of Cards</em> to <em>Hidden Figures</em>, <a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/mahershala-ali"><strong>Mahershala Ali</strong> </a>blew up in 2016, earning him an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in <em>Moonlight. </em> Check out the reasons why he won this year.

bari , Daughter , father , Instagram , Mahershala Ali , Moonlight

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 days ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 4 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 6 months ago
Photos