Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With Our Favorite Snapchat Filter

Ahead of the debut of their FOX drama series Shots Fired, co-stars Sanaa Lathan and Mack Wilds decided to have a little fun with Snapchat to the delight of fans.
Their series Shots Fired is a heavy, timely drama about the state of the justice system as it relates to police, civilians and those who are the victims of police brutality. Perhaps that’s why series stars Sanaa Lathan and Mack Wilds decided to lighten the mood before the show’s premiere and take to Snapchat to indulge in some goofy fun.
Sanaa and Mack do a little role-playing for the cameras all while using a Snapchat filter to entertain us with the scenario of her being excited to be on a date with the baby-faced actor.
Check out the full video BELOW and enjoy the LOLs:
You can check out the premiere of Shots Fired at 8PM on FOX right before the spring premiere of the second half of season three of the hit series Empire.
