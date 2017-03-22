Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With Our Favorite Snapchat Filter

Photo by

Celebrity News & Gossip
Home > Celebrity News & Gossip

Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With Our Favorite Snapchat Filter

This is hilarious!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 5 hours ago
Leave a comment

Ahead of the debut of their FOX drama series Shots Fired, co-stars Sanaa Lathan and Mack Wilds decided to have a little fun with Snapchat to the delight of fans.

Their series Shots Fired is a heavy, timely drama about the state of the justice system as it relates to police, civilians and those who are the victims of police brutality. Perhaps that’s why series stars Sanaa Lathan and Mack Wilds decided to lighten the mood before the show’s premiere and take to Snapchat to indulge in some goofy fun.

Sanaa and Mack do a little role-playing for the cameras all while using a Snapchat filter to entertain us with the scenario of her being excited to be on a date with the baby-faced actor.

Check out the full video BELOW and enjoy the LOLs:

 

You can check out the premiere of Shots Fired at 8PM on FOX right before the spring premiere of the second half of season three of the hit series Empire.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2932927/mike-epps-ex-wife-wants-109k-monthly-says-shes-too-old-to-work/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2932730/fantasia-tour/

celebrity news , entertainment news , Fox network , Mack Wilds , Sanaa Lathan , shots fired tv series , snapchat filters , TV News

Also On 100.3:

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Sanaa Lathan And Mack Wilds Have Fun With Our Favorite Snapchat Filter

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 3 days ago
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 4 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 4 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 months ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 months ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 3 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 6 months ago
Photos