Your Cellphone Is NASTY!

Your smartphone has more germs than your toilet seat! GROSS! Reportedly, cellphones carry 10 times more bacteria than most toilet seats, because they’re never cleaned. The same is true for TV remotes. They can have even more germs because they get shared! Researchers also found that children’s playground equipment is dirtier than both porta-potties and shopping cart handles. It’s not to late to do a little spring cleaning on your cellphone.

