Rachel Dolezal Details Journey Of Becoming A ‘Woke Soul Sista’

The former NAACP leader of the Spokane, Washington chapter releases her memoir, “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World,” on March 28.

, who recently changed her name to to further embrace her African “heritage” although she was born White, is still claiming she is a “woke soul sista.”

The former NAACP leader of the Spokane, Washington chapter, releases her memoir, In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World, this month. In it, she details her journey to “freeing” her “inner blackness,” according to New York Daily News.

“I’d stir the water from the hose into the earth… and make thin, soupy mud, which I would then rub on my hands, arms, feet, and legs,” she writes in an excerpt shared by Daily Mail.

“I would pretend to be a dark-skinned princess in the Sahara Desert or one of the Bantu women living in the Congo. Imagining I was a different person living in a different place was one of the few ways… that I could escape the oppressive environment I was raised in.”

Chapter titles include “Escaping to Africa (in My Head)” and “Hustling to Make a Dollar,” in which the 40-year-old likens her childhood chores to slavery.

From Daily Mail:

“‘It wouldn’t have been too much of a stretch to call me an indentured servant,’ she wrote.

Warming to her theme, she tries to claim that she developed a ‘similar resourcefulness’ that slaves were forced to develop because of the way her parents made her to do housework.

She claims this everyday rite of passage for modest children was similar to ‘the institution of chattel slavery in America’.”

Despite controversy, Dolezal continues to receive support on social media.

“You will change your mind (I did) about @ RachelADolezal after you read her fascinating, radical, and righteous book,” one user tweeted. Others insist that jokes about Dolezal are “unnecessary.”

You will change your mind (I did) about @RachelADolezal after you read her fascinating, radical, and righteous book: https://t.co/P9HWoZaQQ0 — Chloé Jo Davis (@GirlieGirlArmy) March 22, 2017

In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World is available on March 28.

SOURCE: New York Daily News, Daily Mail, Instagram, Twitter

SEE ALSO:

Rachel Dolezal Changes Her Name. What Is It?

Rachel Dolezal Is On The Brink Of Homelessness & Lives On Food Stamps

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of New York Daily News, Daily Mail, Instagram, Twitter, and NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of NBC, Getty Images, and NewsOne

Second Picture Courtesy of Instagram and NewsOne

Tweets and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne